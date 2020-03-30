The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) is closer to its fundraising goal toward construction of Hope Village after receiving a $20,000 donation from the Adcock Family Foundation.
“We are very thankful to the Adcock Family Foundation for these funds, and this is just a great example of the growing support for this housing initiative,” CoHO Executive Director Phil Fletcher said.
He said he hopes construction of the first two homes can start before the end of the year.
CoHO plans to construct 10 small-homes in a project known as Hope Village to address homelessness in Faulkner County.
Hope Village will consist of five one-bedroom homes and five two-bedroom homes. Two of the homes will be reserved for veterans; six for homeless people or families; and two for low- to middle-income people or families.
CoHO announced the initiative during its 10th anniversary celebration in 2017. The first step was to raise funds for land, which was completed in 2018. The latest funds raised will go toward construction.
Samantha Hewett, who will serve as director of Hope Village, said the donations are examples of how the community supports each other.
“The generosity of the Adcock Family Foundation is incredibly encouraging to me as I consider how the city of Conway can really come together for people who are in need,” she said.
CoHO in January received a $30,000 donation from local churches.
Fletcher said fundraising efforts continue with the goal to start building the first two homes before the end of the year.
For more information about Hope Village or to make a donation, visit https://www.hope villagecoho.org or call 501-205-1614.
CoHO’s mission is to conduct community development initiatives on the foundation of human dignity to improve the flourishing of human beings in Arkansas.
