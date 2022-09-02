The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, have awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
The second round of ARP ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss as a result of the pandemic and support social emotional development. The maximum award for round two was set at $150,000 to be used between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023. Grants will expand access to quality afterschool and summer programs in underserved areas of the state as well as provide continued funding for 2021 grant awardees.
Awardees, which include school districts and community-based partnership programs such as public libraries, nonprofit organizations, career and technical programs, faith-based organizations, and institutions of higher learning, will utilize grant awards to address the academic impact of lost instructional time on student learning through evidence-based afterschool and summer programs.
“Even before the pandemic disrupted all aspects of student life, Arkansas struggled to meet the demand for afterschool and summer learning programs,” said Laveta Wills-Hale, director of the Arkansas Out of School Network. “For every child in an afterschool program in Arkansas, three more are waiting to get in. We will continue working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and to ensure all children have access to quality afterschool and summer learning programs. This funding is a critical resource to communities and programs across our state, and we’ve been able to distribute $18.3 million over the past year through ARP ESSER III funds. We are grateful to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for its partnership to ensure every child has access to quality afterschool and summer learning.”
With this announcement, more than $18.3 million in federal funds have been awarded to Arkansas afterschool and summer learning programs over the last year to ensure students get back on track following the pandemic.
“We are excited to award an additional $11.3 million in funds to much-needed programs that are filling the gap to provide student learning opportunities,” Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, DESE deputy commissioner, said. “While there are new grant awards, many of the awardees in this round are receiving additional funds to continue the good work they have been doing. This is evidence of the need and success of these programs, with students benefiting from ongoing collaboration and partnerships.”
The 28 new grant awards include the following:
Arkansas Connections Academy, Statewide.
Associated Industries of Arkansas, Statewide.
BGC Phillips Counts, West Helena.
Salvation Army – Boys and Girls Club of Texarkana.
Blessed Christian Ministries, Pulaski County.
Boy Scouts of America, Little Rock.
Bridge 2 Success, Little Rock.
Chance Change, Forrest City.
City Church of College Station -Youth Institute.
City of Hope Outreach, Conway.
Girl Scouts – Diamonds, Statewide.
Jamison Alexander Success Center, Mayflower.
Lakeside School District, Hot Springs.
Mabelvale Middle School, Little Rock.
Mr. Mac’s Learning Center, North Little Rock.
Mumford and Associates, Little Rock.
7th Street Elementary, North Little Rock.
Palestine-Wheatly Elementary, Palestine.
Potter’s House 98, Fayetteville.
Russellville School District.
Saint Theresa School, Little Rock.
Sharing Love, North Little Rock.
Sheridan School District.
Westwind, North Little Rock.
The 56 continuation grant awards include the following:
Aaron & Belinda International Ministry, Inc, Pine Bluff.
Rural Community Alliance, Little Rock.
Applying Positive Touches LLC, Little Rock.
AR STEM Coalition, Little Rock.
Arkansas 4H Camps, Little Rock.
Arkansas Employment Career Center, Little Rock.
Arts and Science Center of SE Arkansas, Pine Bluff.
Bald Knob School District.
Boys and Girls Club AR River Valley, Russellville-Dardanelle.
Boys and Girls Club Cedar Mountain, Hot Springs.
Boys and Girls Club Central AR, Little Rock.
Boys and Girls Club Diamond Hills, Alma.
Boys and Girls Club El Dorado.
Boys and Girls Club Faulkner County.
Boys and Girls Club McGehee.
Boys and Girls Club Van Buren.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, North Little Rock.
Brandon House, Little Rock.
Carter’s Crew, North Little Rock.
Cathy’s Sweet Dumplings Daycare & Preschool, Eudora.
Central Arkansas Library System, Little Rock.
City of Little Rock: West Central Summer STEAM.
City Youth Ministries, Jonesboro.
Clarendon School District.
Cutter Morning Star School District.
Danville School District.
Four States Urban Development- Literacy Council, Texarkana.
Greenbrier School District.
Greenland School District.
Harrison School District.
Heart2Heart Connections, Wilmot.
High Impact Movement, Hot Springs.
Hispanic Community Services, Inc, Jonesboro.
House About It Community and Economic Development, Little Rock.
Izard County Consolidated School District.
Joseph Pfeifer Kiwanis Camp, Little Rock.
Life Skills for Youth, Little Rock.
LISA Academy, Little Rock.
Mansfield Middle School, Mansfield.
Melbourne School District.
Mountain View School District.
One Community, Inc., Springdale.
Our House Shelter, Little Rock. Ozark Guidance Arisa Health, Fayetteville.
Producing Outstanding People, Inc., Marion.
Pulaski County Youth Services-Afterschool.
Second Baptist Church, Little Rock.
Songbird Media, Little Rock.
Teen Action Support Center, Rogers.
Tendaji Community Development Corp., Little Rock.
Washington Foundation Lil’ Jacob Learning Center, Eudora.
We Care of Pulaski County.
The Arkansas Out of School Network, administered by Arkansas State University, is one of the 50 State Afterschool Networks (SANs) working to promote an expansion of school-based and school-linked afterschool and summer programs serving children and youth ages 5-19. AOSN’s mission is to create safe, healthy and enriching experiences for Arkansas youth during out of school times.
For more information about the ARP ESSER III grant funding program, contact the Arkansas Out of School Network at (501) 660-1012 or visit https://www.aosn.org.
