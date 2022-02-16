The Arkansas Department of Education today announced the 18 Arkansas educators selected to receive a sponsorship of up to $2,000 to attend the Computer Science Teachers Association Annual Conference this summer in Chicago. The sponsorships will assist educators with expanding their knowledge of computer science and give them the opportunity to network with other educators from around the world at the conference, which will be held July 14 to 17, 2022.
“When I attended the CSTA conference, I was new to computer science, and I did not have much of a knowledge base,” said Ashley Kincannon, a Lake Hamilton Junior High School computer science teacher and the 2021 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year. “Words cannot adequately express how impacting this conference was and how it influenced my career trajectory as a CS educator. During the conference, I was inspired by the various breakout sessions, pre-conference sessions, and keynote speakers I encountered. In fact, I can honestly say CSTA changed who I am as a teacher and made me the CS educator I am today. This conference allowed me to interact with educators and leaders from around the globe, and I have continued to follow and connect with these people. You have absolutely nothing to lose by applying for this sponsorship. I highly encourage you to take the leap and apply for sponsorship to attend the conference. I promise it will be an experience you will remember forever, and I guarantee you will walk away feeling inspired and excited.”
The following educators have been selected to receive the sponsorship:
Carole Anderson, Bauxite School District.
Dr. Phillip Blake, eStem Public Charter Schools.
Robin Boerwinkle, Smackover-Norphlet School District.
Eden Buergler, Fort Smith School District.
Shanta Calhoun, Arkansas Lighthouse Academies.
Rachel Fish, Magnolia School District.
Chelsea Henderson, Earle School District.
Elizabeth Hiers, Calico Rock School District.
Valerie Hooten, Lonoke School District.
Katelyn Kunz, Elkins School District.
Vincent Mathews, Hot Springs School District.
Michele Owen, Bryant School District.
Jessica Pena, Springdale School District.
Billie Reed, Eureka Springs School District.
John Russell, Bentonville School District.
Burl Sniff, Springdale School District.
Jonathan Watson, Stuttgart School District.
Bobby Young, Mountain Pine School District.
The sponsorships were open to Arkansas K-12 public school teachers, librarians, curriculum coordinators, counselors, and other educators who have demonstrated their commitment to technology integration and computer science education at their school or district. Educators were selected by an impartial committee of ADE employees and the statewide computer science specialists who reviewed all applications.
To receive a reimbursement of up to $2,000, selected educators will be required to attend the CSTA conference, participate in various conference and state delegation activities, and submit a travel reimbursement request through the ADE.
To learn more about the conference, including how to register, visit https:// conference.csteachers.org.
