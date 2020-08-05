The Arkansas Department of Education announced the four teacher of the year semi-finalists during a ceremony at the governor’s mansion. The 12 finalists were recognized at the ceremony, and four of these finalists were selected as the semi-finalists.
The current and outgoing Arkansas teacher of the year, Joel Lookadoo, spoke at the ceremony. Before announcing the awards, he said: “I believe you are all here today because you understand how to create a classroom culture that empowers students to be the best they can be.”
The four semi-finalists are Susanna Post (Fort Smith), Tia Brickey (Stuttgart), Susan Henderson (Conway), and Amber Harbin (Little Rock). Each semi-finalist received prize money, and one will become the 2021 teacher of the year.
Besides the prestige of the teacher of the year title, the recipient will sit on the Arkansas Board of Education for one year. The four semi-finalists will be contacted in the next several months for the next step in the selection process.
The speakers at the ceremony spoke highly of teachers. When addressing the teachers, Arkansas Board of Education Chair Charisse Dean said: “You represent those who exemplify best practices of teachers across the state; you represent excellence.”
On a similar note, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke about the importance of teachers during his speech.
“The power of a teacher is to empower the world,” he said.
During his speech, Johnny Key, Arkansas Department of Education commissioner, gave an example of when a teacher made a positive impact. He said a prior teacher of the year advocated for library media specialists to become eligible for the award under Arkansas law.
This year, library media specialists are now eligible, and three of this year’s 12 finalists are library media specialists.
“This goes to show the impact that teachers of the year can have on public policy in Arkansas,” Key said.
He also said: “The power of a teacher goes beyond a classroom and all the way to the halls of the Arkansas state capitol; that’s how important this day is.”
