ADE awards Greenbrier Public Schools with RISE Community Award

The Arkansas Department of Education awarded Greenbrier Public Schools with the gold level RISE Communities award for work in the 2021-22 school year.

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) recognized Greenbrier Public Schools as one of six school districts in the state to receive Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (RISE) Arkansas awards, ADE and Greenbrier announced in a news release last week.

RISE Arkansas, an initiative by ADE to encourage reading outside of school, involves districts building partnerships with their communities to encourage literacy. In Greenbrier, the district partnered with the city to make the community’s annual Christmas parade them “RISE up in lights,” the news release read.

