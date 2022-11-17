ADE awards Greenbrier Public Schools with RISE Community Award

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) recognized Greenbrier Public Schools as one of six school districts in the state to receive Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (RISE) Arkansas awards, ADE and Greenbrier announced in a news release last week.
RISE Arkansas, an initiative by ADE to encourage reading outside of school, involves districts building partnerships with their communities to encourage literacy. In Greenbrier, the district partnered with the city to make the community’s annual Christmas parade them “RISE up in lights,” the news release read.
Greenbrier, along with Batesville and Magnolia, received the gold level RISE Communities award. Hope, McGehee and Friendship Aspire in Pine Bluff received bronze level awards.
“The partnerships between schools and community organizations in these six cities have resulted in improved access to books for students, enhanced awareness of the importance of reading on grade level and a community culture that embraces reading,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “I am extremely proud of these partnerships, which serve as role models for other communities. When we partner together toward a common goal, students are always the winners.”
As part of the award process, Greenbrier had to submit a commitment letter, action plan and a portfolio that “showed implementation of the program throughout the year,” the news release read.
As of press time, Greenbrier Public Schools did not respond for a request for comment for this story.
