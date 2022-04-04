Promoting the teaching profession and increasing the teacher pipeline include not only diversifying and expanding the number of teachers in the workforce, but it also involves providing opportunities for current educators to grow professionally. To assist educators on their journey for high-quality professional development, the Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce that it has budgeted more than $5 million for five upcoming teacher academies and more than $12 million for future academies. All of the academies offer graduate credit hours and are available at no cost to participants.
Four of the academies are back: the Computer Science and Computing Educator Academy, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Institute, Online Teacher Academy, and Special Education Resource Teacher Academy. New this year is the Early Childhood Pre-K Teacher Academy, which provides an alternative route to licensure for non-licensed employees who work in specific Pre-K settings.
For Fiscal Year 2022, ADE budgeted $3.2 million in ESSER II funds for four of the academies and has budgeted an additional $10 million from ARP funds for the next two years. Approximately $2.1 million in English Language Learner funds (state funds) is budgeted for the ESOL Institutes, with plans to continue the institutes in future years.
“High-quality professional development for educators leads to better classroom instruction and improved student learning,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “The teacher academies were extremely successful last year, with waiting lists of educators who wanted to participate. We are pleased to use federal and state funds to offer these programs again this year to meet the demand of educators who want to grow professionally.”
Below is a brief summary of the academies. To learn more about each and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3wUy07U. The application process varies by program.
Computer Science and Computing Educator Academy: Provides basic computer science preparation, knowledge to pass the Computer Science Content Knowledge Praxis exam, 18 post-secondary graduate-level credits in computer science, and approval to teach high school computer science courses.
Early Childhood Pre-K Teacher Academy: Provides an alternative route for non-licensed employees who work in specific Pre-K settings to earn a first-time license in Early Childhood Pre-K. Alternative routes require applicants to have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree to apply. The academy provides nine hours of graduate coursework delivered both synchronously and asynchronously and can be completed in the fall of 2022.
English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Institute: Provides 12 hours of graduate credit, books/materials, and food and lodging for those traveling more than 50 miles for face-to-face classes. It also covers the ESL Praxis registration fee. Upon completing the institute and passing the Praxis, educators will be eligible to receive the Arkansas ESL Endorsement.
Online Teacher Academy: Provides licensed educators an in-depth understanding of digital instruction, knowledge and tools to be a teacher leader for online teaching, and knowledge to pass the Online Teaching Performance Assessment and earn an Online Teaching K-12 Endorsement. The academy provides 15 hours of graduate coursework delivered both synchronously and asynchronously and can be completed in one year
Special Education Resource Teacher Academy: Provides licensed K-6 Elementary Ed., 4-8 (English, Math, or Science), or 7-12 (English, Math, or Science) educators the opportunity to earn an additional Special Education Resource endorsement and participate in job-embedded professional development while receiving 12-to-15 hours of graduate coursework delivered both synchronously and asynchronously. The program can be completed in one year.
