Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Secretary Johnny Key has named Jerry Keefer the state’s new Safe Schools Coordinator, the department announced in a news release.

Keefer, the former Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, 14-year employee at the Jacksonville Police Department and a detention deputy for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, will start his new role on Sept. 6.

