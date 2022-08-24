Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Secretary Johnny Key has named Jerry Keefer the state’s new Safe Schools Coordinator, the department announced in a news release.
Keefer, the former Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, 14-year employee at the Jacksonville Police Department and a detention deputy for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, will start his new role on Sept. 6.
As Safe Schools coordinator, Keefer will serve as a liaison between the ADE and multiple organizations around the state, including school districts, the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, the Arkansas Center for School Safety, the Arkansas State Fusion Center and others, ADE’s press release read.
“I am excited to welcome Mr. Keefer to the ADE team,” Key said. “His extensive background in law enforcement makes him a perfect fit for the job as we continue to support school districts as they work to ensure the safety of all students.”
Another key part of Keefer’s role will be helping to implement the recommendations of the Arkansas School Safety Commission. The commission, who are currently meeting ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline to file a final school safety report with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will include a series of recommendations for the state to follow to enhance school safety within Arkansas.
“SAC Keefer’s leadership has been instrumental to the success of my administration’s ability to protect children from online exploitation and those who seek to harm them,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “SAC Keefer is a well-respected and dedicated member of law enforcement whose expertise will benefit the Department of Education, but more importantly, the schoolchildren of Arkansas.”
A member of both the national and state Association of Chiefs of Police, Keefer will implement ADE’s STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Grant, as well as coordinate and serve on the department’s School Safety Committee in his new role.
