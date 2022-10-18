As drug use and overdoses continue to plague Arkansans of all ages, a multi-tiered approach that involves education and law enforcement is essential to address and mitigate the epidemic.

To support these efforts, the Arkansas Department of Education is partnering again with the FBI Little Rock Office, Arkansas Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Arkansas Drug Director’s Office during Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31) to educate students, teachers, parents, and communities about the long-lasting effects drug abuse has on everyone involved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.