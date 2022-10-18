As drug use and overdoses continue to plague Arkansans of all ages, a multi-tiered approach that involves education and law enforcement is essential to address and mitigate the epidemic.
To support these efforts, the Arkansas Department of Education is partnering again with the FBI Little Rock Office, Arkansas Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Arkansas Drug Director’s Office during Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31) to educate students, teachers, parents, and communities about the long-lasting effects drug abuse has on everyone involved.
This year, the partners are encouraging school districts to host a same-day showing of either the Emmy-nominated documentary “7 Days: The Opioid Crisis in Arkansas” or “Chasing the Dragon” on Wednesday, October 26. ADE partnered with Arkansas PBS and other partners last year to develop “7 Days,” which highlights the opioid epidemic in Arkansas. “Chasing the Dragon,” which was developed by the FBI and DEA, sheds a spotlight on the opioid crisis across the country. To participate, districts are encouraged to register by October 23 at https://bit.ly/3COxF9K.
“The approach to addressing this critical issue involves education just as much as it does law enforcement,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “It is essential that we work together to educate students and their families about the devastating impact drug abuse has on everyone. It doesn’t just hurt the individual; families and communities often suffer the consequences of an addiction. We stand committed with our partners in the districts, as well as in law enforcement, to provide resources and educational tools that help curb this growing crisis. Together, we can help students make wise choices that lead to success in life.”
“Arkansas communities have long felt the devastating impact of opioid abuse,” said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson. “Partnerships between educators, law enforcement, and community leaders – in combination with prevention programs like Red Ribbon Week – are invaluable in obliterating the scourge of opioids within Arkansas.”
“Red Ribbon Week honors Kiki Camarena, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country fighting drug trafficking,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said. “The news of his death touched the nation, and today, millions of young people wear red ribbons and sign pledges to remain drug-free. DEA will continue to target the Mexican cartels and drug traffickers poisoning our communities as part of a comprehensive strategy that includes effective enforcement, prevention, and treatment.”
“The annual Red Ribbon Week campaign is an invaluable asset to communities throughout Arkansas,” Arkansas Drug Director Boyce Hamlet said. “For parents, teachers, coaches, and all who mentor youth, Red Ribbon Week is the perfect opportunity to educate our future leaders on the negative impact drugs and alcohol could cause in their lives. For the youth, Red Ribbon Week is engaging with numerous activities, and they are attracted to this campaign, which leads to them recalling the education presented to them long after the campaign ends and throughout their lives.”
