The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), Arkansas Central Cancer Registry, was awarded a Base Contract for Research Support by the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program to collect high quality population-based cancer data and report on cancer incidence, treatment and survival on patients in Arkansas.
This award was granted by NCI for the application submitted in collaboration with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.
Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in Arkansas and the United States. The Arkansas Central Cancer Registry receives approximately 18,000 newly diagnosed cancers annually.
Arkansas ranks high among U.S. states in cancer deaths, with an estimated 6000 deaths every year. During 2019, the state ranked 7th in the country in cancer mortality.
Each year, it is estimated that more than 1,797,983 Americans die from cancer.
“This is a great opportunity for cancer prevention and control efforts in Arkansas,” Dr. Bala Simon, Arkansas SEER program principal investigator, said.
This NCI award will run through April 30, 2028, and allows the ACCR to participate in selected cancer research activities with NCI. This award will enhance infrastructure for cancer surveillance, treatment, and research in the state and improve cancer care and survivorship for residents of Arkansas.
Arkansas is one of the seven states to receive this prestigious NCI SEER research award, along with Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oregon, New Hampshire and Michigan.
To learn more about Arkansas’s NCI SEER Program, visit https://seer.cancer.gov/registries.
