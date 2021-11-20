The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will hold a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Faulkner County Health Unit.
Children ages 5-11 are eligible.
“The vaccine will be available for no out-of-pocket expense,” ADH officials said. “Please bring an insurance card if you have one.”
Arkansas’ public schools had more than 1,200 total active COVID-19 cases this week for the first time in more than a month.
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero addressed his worries in the governor’s weekly briefing on Monday, saying the majority of those cases were students.
“That is a product of not having those children immunized and relaxing the mask mandate or the mask requirements,” he said.
The doses for 5- to 11-year-olds are one-third the amount given to teens and adults. They were shipped in their own vials with a special orange cap to avoid mix-ups with the adult-sized doses.
The shots are under an emergency use authorization and only cover Pfizer, not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
According to the 2019 Census data, Arkansas has 272,092 residents aged 5-11 years old. The state received an initial shipment of 106,600 doses, which would provide first shots for 39.2 percent of that population.
The Faulkner County Health Unit is located at 811 N. Creek Dr. in Conway. For more information call 501-450-4941.
