Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon at his weekly briefing that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, that have been reported to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), has reached over 101,000, over 3 percent of the population.
Due to the increase of at-home testing that aren’t always reported to ADH this number is likely to be higher.
Hospitalizations in the state have increased by 349 over the past record, bringing the number of Arkansans currently in the hospital with COVID-19 to a record high number of 1,658. Of those, almost 200 Arkansans are on ventilators.
To combat this rise in hospitalizations due to the omicron variant, Greg Crain, the president of Baptist Health Medical Center, said that Baptist Health has opened 63 additional beds at the locations in Conway and Van Buren, however 36 of those beds have already been filled with COVID-19 patients.
“The omicron surge has created the most critical staffing shortage among hospital staff we have seen during the entire pandemic,” Crain said.
However, Crain does bring good news in that over the past week, staffing numbers at Baptist Hospitals in Arkansas have started to return to normal.
Additionally, compared to the actual COVID-19 numbers, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus is far less with the omicron variant compared to the ratio of cases and hospitalizations during the delta variant.
The rise in cases have also had a huge impact on schools – 108 school districts across the state had to close all of their campuses last week due to the number of cases reported among their student body. This past week the number went down to 49 and a “great number” of those 49 weren’t due to COVID-19 cases but to the winter weather that came through the state, the governor said.
Above 54 percent of Arkansans ages 5 and up, the current eligible age group that can receive the vaccine, have been fully vaccinated, but that number seems to be leveling out as the weeks go on.
“I worry that the general public doesn’t think that COVID is a threat to them, that the omicron variant isn’t a threat, but people get very, very sick,” Crain said.
There were 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the state since Thursday.
