Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist, urged Arkansans to get the flu vaccine this year during the state’s regular COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was not at the daily briefing but Dr. Romero said the governor should return Friday.
Dr. Dillaha said getting the flu vaccine was “more important than ever this year.”
“You don’t want to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” she said. “The flu vaccination can go a long way with keeping people out of the hospital. We want to decrease the number of hospitalizations in Arkansas as much as possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Each year in the state about 50 percent of the people recommended to get the flu shot get one, she said.
“The flu vaccine is recommended for all people who don’t have a contraindication who are 6 months of age and older.”
A contraindication means the flu vaccine would be harmful to person. For example, someone who is allergic to the vaccine.
She said the Arkansas Department of Health will have the flu vaccine available next month.
“ADH will host drive-thru clinics beginning the week of Sept. 21. The following week, we will make the flu vaccines available at schools,” Dr. Dillaha said. “Before that, many clinics and pharmacies will have flu vaccines available. We encourage all citizens to go ahead and get one whenever it’s available.”
Dr. Romero announced seven more Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19 since Wednesday bringing the toll to 515 people. The state added 735 new positive cases bringing the cumulative total to 47,028.
