The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) are teaming up to provide free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines at the Guy-Perkins School District on Friday.
The free vaccines will be given up at the Cafeteria on 402 Highway 25 N. from 3-6:30 p.m. and will only be given to children ages 5-11.
The children that do get the vaccine must be accomplished by a parent or guardian while at the event.
The AFMC and the ADH will also be hosting a second event at Ann Watson Elementary in Bigelow on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 1:30-5 p.m. This event is for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and is open to all ages, but children five to 17 must be accompanied by a parent of guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.