The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) released the state’s finalized COVID-19 Vaccine Response Plan on Friday on the heels of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement of an expansion in the state’s vaccine rollout.
Starting Monday, the state began vaccine administration to people in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, which includes senior citizens 70 years of age and older, teachers and education staff, first responders and other essential workers. The vaccine plan released by the ADH provided additional insight into the governor’s decision to move into the second part of the first phase of vaccine distribution.
Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine began in December in Arkansas with Phase 1A. The state prioritized hospital workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and first responders in the opening rollout of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, accounting for a total population of about 250,000 people eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A.
As vaccine distribution continued into the month of January, the governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero made the decision to expand rollout to Phase 1B vaccine recipients last week after meeting two key criteria in the ADH’s vaccine plan: that 70 percent of people willing to receive a vaccine in Phase 1A had done so and that demand for the vaccine in individual counties had lessened.
For context, about 175,000 vaccines had to be administered in the state in Phase 1A to move on to 1B recipients. The most current statistics listed on the ADH website state that almost 140,000 Per the ADH website, almost 140,000 doses had been administered up to Jan. 17. Factoring in those 1A recipients who elected not to receive a vaccine, Arkansas was ready to move on to vaccinating the much larger population of 1B recipients.
Almost 850,000 eligible recipients make up Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout, including teachers, senior citizens and essential priority workers like first responders. Vaccinating this population is a massive undertaking for Arkansas and is expected to take almost two-and-a-half months, up to the beginning of April. To meet the criteria established by the ADH to move on to Phase 1C, the state must vaccinate some 600,000 people. In his weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Jan. 12, the governor said the need to get a head start on vaccinating 1B’s massive population as an important factor in the decision to move on from Phase 1A.
If vaccine rollout proceeds as expected in Phase 1B, the governor expects Phase 1C of vaccine distribution to begin in April. Eligible recipients for the vaccine at that point will include all senior citizens 65 and older, people 16 to 64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions and more essential workers, including utility company employees and members of the media. Vaccinating Phase 1C recipients will be easier compared to the massive vaccine demands of the previous phase, as about 425,000 people make up the final part of the first phase of the ADH’s vaccine response plan. To move on to the second and third phases of vaccine rollout, which include most of the general public in Arkansas, some 300,000 eligible 1C recipients need to be vaccinated.
Ensuring little vaccine waste is another critical priority of the ADH’s vaccine response plan. The plan has detailed procedures for pharmacies and other vaccine administrators to follow to reduce the chance of wasting vaccine doses. Across the country, reports have emerged of thousands of vaccine doses having to be thrown out due to inadequate storage or a lack of vaccine recipients available to take the prepared doses. To combat that possibility, the ADH has also prioritized both vaccines for individual Arkansas counties based off its ability to store the precious doses at the extremely cold temperatures it takes to conserve them and the size of each county. Large population centers like Pulaski and Benton counties are prioritized for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires extremely cold storage facilities at temperatures of 94 degrees below zero. Smaller counties, like Faulkner, are prioritized for the Moderna vaccine, which has less strict storage procedures. Additionally, smaller counties can distribute their allotted vaccine doses in a quicker period of time. Only 11 counties are prioritized for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The 64 remaining counties in the state are prioritized for the Moderna vaccine.
The ADH vaccine response plan also stresses an additional priority. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving situation and vaccine rollout will have to likely change as time goes on. However, the ADH is banking on their plan to provide a structure for the state to follow in the months ahead, while not sacrificing the flexibility needed to respond to a pandemic which has upended lives across the state.
