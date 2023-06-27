As high temperatures continue in the coming weeks, the Arkansas Department of Health encourages people to practice heat safety.

Heat stress is heat-related illness caused by your body’s inability to cool down properly. The body normally cools itself by sweating, but under certain conditions sweating is not enough. People who have higher risks for heat stress or heat-related death include children under the age of four, seniors aged 65 or older, anyone overweight, and those who are ill or on certain medications.

