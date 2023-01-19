In 2018, the Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library System was a founding member of a statewide effort to pool their collective ebook collections. On Thursday, the Arkansas Digital Library Consortium (ADLC) announced that it exceeded its 2021 record-breaking one million digital book checkouts.

In 2022, ADLC checked out more than 1.3 million eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to library users in over 135 library locations around the state. For ADLC, this milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of libraries, as well as the libraries’ success in serving all members of the community. With 1.3 million checkouts, ADLC is No. 31 of all public library consortia worldwide, and one of 129 public library systems to surpass one million checkouts in 2022.

