In 2018, the Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library System was a founding member of a statewide effort to pool their collective ebook collections. On Thursday, the Arkansas Digital Library Consortium (ADLC) announced that it exceeded its 2021 record-breaking one million digital book checkouts.
In 2022, ADLC checked out more than 1.3 million eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to library users in over 135 library locations around the state. For ADLC, this milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of libraries, as well as the libraries’ success in serving all members of the community. With 1.3 million checkouts, ADLC is No. 31 of all public library consortia worldwide, and one of 129 public library systems to surpass one million checkouts in 2022.
ADLC member libraries have been providing readers 24/7 access to eBooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines for several years through the award-winning Libby app, the library reading app created by OverDrive, which lets readers search ADLC’s collection of more than 100,000 titles and enjoy them on the device of their choice. The robust collection serves readers of all ages and interests, and usage has grown every year.
“These numbers are impressive, but not at all surprising,” Jennifer Chilcoat, Arkansas State Library director, said. “Libraries in Arkansas do so much to meet their users where they are, providing resources that are not only valuable, but also tailored to the needs and interests of each individual.”
The highest-circulating title ADLC readers borrowed in 2022 was “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, fantasy, children/young adult and more.
The top 5 eBook titles borrowed through ADLC’s digital collection in 2022:
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave.
The Judge’s List by John Grisham.
Verity by Colleen Hoover.
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.
Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson.
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through ADLC’s digital collection in 2022:
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave.
Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson.
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah.
The Judge’s List by John Grisham.
Residents of Faulkner and Van Buren counties just need a valid library card from their public library to access digital books from ADLC’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle.
Download the Libby app or visit https://adlc.overdrive.com to get started borrowing eBooks, audiobooks and more anytime, anywhere.
The ADLC was formed to facilitate the acquisition and use of digital content by pooling the buying power of Arkansas public libraries. ADLC is administered by the Arkansas State Library and is open to all public libraries within the state.
