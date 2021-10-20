Krystal Riley, APRN, has joined Conway Regional Medical Clinic-Vilonia. She joins Gina McNew, MD, Internal Medicine, Charles Himmler, MD, Family Medicine, and Mandi Mears, APRN.
“I am very excited to be joining the incredible team at Conway Regional Medical Clinic-Vilonia. I am eager for the opportunity to serve the great community here and offer a wide variety of family practice services to all age groups,” Riley said.
Riley is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who received her Master of Nursing Science degree from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
“Krystal’s experience and dedication to her patients make her a wonderful asset to our team,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer for Conway Regional, said. “Her addition will help us serve more patients in Vilonia and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to the quality of care she will bring to patients at Conway Regional.”
Riley is now seeing patients at Conway Regional Medical Clinic-Vilonia, located at 1159 Main St.
For more information, call 501-796-8484 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.