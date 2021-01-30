The Arkansas Education Association’s (AEA) COVID-19 vaccine information livestream stressed the safety of the coronavirus vaccines available to educators around the state on Thursday afternoon. “Don’t Miss Your Shot to Stop COVID-19,” a Facebook Live panel discussion hosted by AEA President Carol Fleming, considered frequently-asked questions about the two coronavirus vaccines currently in use around the state and provided additional information for educators considering to get the vaccine.
Since Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved the move into Phase 1B of vaccine administration in mid-January and authorized school teachers and staff to receive one of the two COVID-19 vaccines available in Arkansas, schools across the state have begun vaccinating their employees. In Faulkner County alone, Greenbrier, Guy-Perkins and Conway Public Schools have all hosted vaccine clinics in the past week.
Dr. Joel Tumlinson, a physician at the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) who was a guest on the panel, tried to reassure educators the safety of the vaccines available to them.
“Safety was paramount in the production of [COVID-19] vaccines,” Tumlinson said.
Tumlinson also addressed common concerns about vaccine development and noted that regular vaccine development takes a timeline of about 15 years. The COVID-19 vaccines, however, were finished within a year. Despite that seemingly rushed rollout, Tumlinson said that previous work on other coronavirus strains helped to speed up development.
Tumlinson also explained the differences in the vaccines available in Arkansas. The Pfizer-BionTech vaccine, Tumlinson said must be given in two doses 21 days apart and kept at extremely cold temperatures – almost 100 degrees below zero. The other vaccine which was made by Moderna is given in two doses at 28 days apart and doesn’t require as cold of storage temperatures. Whichever vaccine educators choose to get, Tumlinson said both have extremely high efficacy rates that range from 94 to 95 percent.
The other panel member, Mike Hernandez, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, spoke on some of the challenges educators have faced in getting the coronavirus vaccine to this point. He encouraged school districts to coordinate and plan vaccine administration for their employees.
Tumlinson agreed with Hernandez and offered advice for educators whose districts haven’t planned or been able to plan vaccine administration.
“There is nothing stopping [educators] from contacting a local pharmacy and getting an appointment [to receive the vaccine] there,” Tumlinson said.
For a full list of vaccine providers in Arkansas, educators can visit the ADH website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
