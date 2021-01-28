The Arkansas Education Association (AEA) will host a virtual conversation about the coronavirus vaccine for public school employees on Thursday, the association announced in a press release Wednesday morning.
The conversation, “Don’t miss your shot to stop COVID-19!” is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5p.m. Thursday afternoon and will air on the AEA’s Facebook Live feed and involve more information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, conversation attendees will have the opportunity to take part in a question-and-answer series with event organizers.
In recent weeks, Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved the go-ahead to allow teachers and school staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. AEA’s conversation is organized in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Heath, Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and the Arkansas School Boards Association.
