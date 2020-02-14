The Arkansas Educational Television Network (AETN) will change its name to Arkansas PBS after 50 years, the network announced Friday.
The name will officially change on Feb. 28.
“Only our name is changing – we’re putting Arkansas first. The name change will not affect programming. We are committed to educating, informing, inspiring, entertaining and enriching the lives of Arkansans,” Tiffany L. Head, AETN public relations manager, told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The location on the University of Central Arkansas campus hung a banner on Friday bearing the new name.
AETN has been a PBS member since its creation in 1970, AETN officials said in a news release.
“We hope our new name encompasses everything you’ve come to love about your statewide public media station while allowing audiences to more easily identify and connect with us on all the platforms where our content can be found,” Executive Director and CEO Courtney Pledger said. ““We will continue to be a daily and essential source of education, community connection and entertainment for Arkansans of all ages. We look forward to illuminating the people, places and stories Arkansans are eager to experience through fresh, local content from The Natural State and the PBS programs you’ve trusted for decades.”
The new name will be adopted across all of the network’s channels – AR PBS Create, AR PBS KIDS and AR PBS WORLD – and digital platforms like Arkansas PBS Passport and Arkansas PBS LearningMedia. All four channels will change to the following:
* AETN will be AR PBS (AR PBS-1)
* AETN Create will be AR PBS Create (AR PBS-2)
* AETN PBS KIDS will be AR PBS KIDS (AR PBS-3)
* AETN WORLD will be AR PBS WORLD (AR PBS-4)
“For more than 50 years AETN has been a place for every Arkansan,” Arkansas Educational Telecommunications Commission Chair Skip Holland said. “We hope you will come with us as we continue to grow, evolve and respond to your interest about the great state of Arkansas and the world.”
The AETN Foundation will also change its name to the Arkansas PBS Foundation, representatives said.
For more information visit aetn.org.
