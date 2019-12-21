Juno Award-winning Canadian guitarist, composer and producer Jesse Cook will bring his “Beyond Borders” tour to the Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert are available exclusively from the Arkansas Educational Television Network Foundation.
Widely considered one of the most influential figures in nuevo flamenco music, Cook incorporates elements of flamenco rumba, jazz and many forms of world music into his work.
The AETN Foundation is the exclusive outlet for these tickets, which are available for a donation of $50 for a floor seat or $30 for a balcony seat. Additionally, a limited number of tickets available for a $100 donation each include a floor seat and admission to the AETN Foundation’s meet and greet with Cook. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Additional information and ticket reservation forms are available at aetnfoundation.org/boxoffice or by calling 1-800-662-2386.
These tickets are a fundraiser for the AETN Foundation, and all proceeds will support programming on AETN, Arkansas’s PBS affiliate and only statewide public service media network.
Viewers interested in previewing the tour may tune in to AETN for “Jesse Cook: Live in Concert” Sunday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.