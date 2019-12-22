Arkansas Educational Television Network (AETN) announced that it is now streaming live on YouTube TV. Dedicated live channels for AETN and PBS KIDS, as well as on-demand programming, are now available to YouTube TV subscribers, expanding PBS’s digital footprint and offering viewers additional ways to stream the PBS and AETN content they love. To access the full line-up available in Arkansas, visit the YouTube TV live guide or the AETN schedule at https://www.aetn.org/onair/schedule.
“We are excited to make AETN and PBS content even more accessible for our viewers,” said AETN Executive Director Courtney Pledger. “The same great programming you see on air with AETN can now be found however you watch on YouTube TV.”
“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs,” said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. “PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We are pleased that YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love through their local PBS station.”
“We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “PBS and PBS KIDS are highly requested channels by our users, and we’re thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTube TV lineup starting today.”
YouTube TV represents AETN’s first local livestreaming partnership and includes episodes and on-demand content from locally produced shows and PBS favorites, including AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, GREAT PERFORMANCES, MASTERPIECE, NATURE and more. The accompanying PBS KIDS 24/7 channel extends the organization’s mission of helping prepare children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Users can access favorite series, such as DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD, MOLLY OF DENALI, ODD SQUAD, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC, WILD KRATTS and SESAME STREET. YouTube TV subscribers can also access select content through YouTube TV’s VOD service.
