Arkansas Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Jad Malek to senior vice president/chief retail officer. Malek joined Arkansas Federal in 2018 as vice president of retail operations.
In this position, Malek is responsible for the oversight of credit unions retail operations, as well as the development and implementation of strategic objectives and goals for Arkansas Federal’s branch network, call center, and deposit operations.
Malek previously served as Arkansas Federal’s vice president of retail operations, where he was responsible for the oversight of retail operations for Arkansas Federal’s 15 branch locations. He also developed and implemented the strategic vision for retail operations; and has overseen the implementation and execution of talent and skills coaching, ensuring excellent member service across all of retail operations.
“Making a difference in our employees’ and members’ lives is what we are about, and Jad embodies this philosophy. With his energetic and infectious personality, Jad has led a reinvigoration of retail operations, which has allowed our staff to make an even bigger difference in our members’ lives.” said Rodney Showmar, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Federal.
Prior to joining Arkansas Federal, Malek served as regional banking area president for Wells Fargo in Utah. As area president for Wells Fargo’s Utah operations, Malek led a network of more than 50 branches.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.