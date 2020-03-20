1410 Choate St., Conway
1,162 square foot home
3 bedrooms, 2 full bath
$139,000
Rhonda Rowlett, Rowlett Realty of Greenbrier, 501-450-2835, Rhonda@ rowlettrealty.com
This traditional one-story home in Conway is conveniently located, nicely maintained, and just waiting for a new family to move in!
Listed for sale through Rowlett Realty of Greenbrier, the home is at 1410 Choate St., in the Nicole Place neighborhood in southeast Conway. The home has 1,162 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two full baths.
The design of the home includes a split bedroom plan with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Neutral colors are used throughout, which will make it super easy to personalize your décor. The kitchen is modern and bright, with custom wood cabinets and solid surface counters. Access to the back yard is from this room.
There are numerous updates included in this home. They include a new convection oven and new dishwasher in 2016, a new fenced back yard, a new water heater in 2017, new gutters in 2016, and new exterior doors in 2019.
Feelings of comfort and coziness exude in this home. The family will love to relax in the living room for watching TV, spend time together dining or doing homework in the eat-in kitchen, and enjoy the wonderful weather on the patio and porch. The yard is plenty big enough for kids – and maybe even a dog! – to play.
Other features in this home include:
Insulated doors.
Brick and frame combination façade.
Two-car garage.
Central heat and air.
Carpet and vinyl on the floors throughout.
Ceiling fans.
Security camera system will convey with the home.
Separate laundry area.
This home is close to Harps supermarket and several schools. Plus, it offers easy access to the interstate and lots of shopping opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.