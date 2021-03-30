A family member is going through a move, and from all indications, it is a daunting task to pack up belongings in a house they have rented for more than 20 years. Perhaps what is even more daunting is finding an affordable home to occupy next.
Experts across the board have seen COVID-19 affect the rental market over the past year throughout the U.S. These rental influences have been all across the spectrum: everything from big city landlords “warehousing” unoccupied rentals to cut expenses, to millennial renters entering the home-buying market instead. What seems to be constant in rental market predictions is that rents will remain basically the same for the first part of the year, and affordable housing will be in high demand.
Zumper, a website that touts itself as a vehicle through which renters can find new homes, recently released its April 2021 rental report. Zumper reported that rents grew nationally for both one- and two-bedroom units in February: +0.6 percent to $1,248 and +0.8 percent to $1,514, respectively. Compared to a year ago, median one-bedroom rent was up 2.2 percent, and median two-bedroom rent was up 2.9 percent.
Its notable trend? “A year out from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, the rental market has shifted. Notably, rent prices dropped dramatically in the country’s most expensive cities and went up in historically cheaper, mid-sized cities. This change was largely brought on by a migration of people out of larger cities in 2020 for various reasons stemming from the pandemic.” These reasons can include everything that involves working from home – such as a need for a larger office space, and a quiet area to work more efficiently away from other family members also working and learning from home.
One interesting activity happening in the world of rental properties is the start of large companies buying homes to rent or building homes exclusively for the rental market. According to an article in Realtor Magazine, one such business is Lennar, a large U.S. homebuilder.
The article said Lennar has announced it was “creating the Upward America Venture, a platform that will acquire single-family homes to rent in high-growth markets across the country. It hopes to use that venture to acquire more than $4 billion of new single-family homes and townhomes from its own portfolio and from those of other builders.”
“The Upward America Venture continues Lennar’s vision of becoming an [environmental, social, and governance]-driven homebuilding company by making our high-quality homes not only available for sale but also for rent, with a portion of homes available with a rent-to-own option,” said Rick Beckwitt, co-CEO and co-president of Lennar. “The vehicle’s social focus provides a unique opportunity for families and individuals across the country to live in brand-new homes at an attainable price point, all without putting up a down payment.”
Realtor Magazine also reported a prediction from The Wall Street Journal that indicates a move toward some rental-only new homes.
“A growing number of single-family homes under construction around the country will not be listed to consumers but only made available for rent. These growing numbers of build-to-rent homes could pose greater competition for house hunters, particularly in the entry-level price points where housing shortages already abound. Investors are building tens of thousands of homes intended to be used as rentals, believing rentals will stay in high demand in suburban locations as home prices continue to rise.”
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. told Realtor Magazine that it predicts an increasing share of new U.S. homes – about 5 percent over the next few years – will be sold directly to investors. Usually, that percentage hovers around 1 percent for the company. LGI Homes Inc. told The Wall Street Journal that build-to-rent homes likely composed up to 10 percent of its 2020 sales, or 900 homes.
