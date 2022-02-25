Nobody is willing to call it “the end.”
Sure, Conway Airport Manager Jack Bell has retired effective Friday, and sure, Bell has been working for Conway in some capacity since 1981, so you would think at some point someone would allow Bell to, well, get away, put his feet up, call it quits, but no, nobody is willing to do that, not even Bell.
“I’ve got some stuff going on,” Bell said, anticipating, at least, ramping up his engagement with Faulkner County Solid Waste, what up until now had been a side project.
Bell began serving Conway in 1981 with a position on its City Council. At the time he was employed as a school psychologist, and in the tradition of citizen service would attend to city business as an after-work thing. This went on for 23 and a half years (a few years off in there, as he put it).
Then retirement from school (after 31 years) in 2008. Then Conway’s Mayor, Tab Townsell at the time, needed a chief-of-staff. Service to Conway continued.
Bell worked for the mayor’s office, then came a need for an interim airport manager as the airport went through a transition there. Bell took the job, assuming the airport manager role roughly concurrent with the flood of 2019 and the concerns about the Lollie Levee – especially concerning to an airport in the Lollie Bottoms. The levee held and the airport stayed dry.
Mayor Bart Castleberry recalled that time as Bell took the manager role when he shared some memories of Bell during the Friday retirement celebration at the airport.
“I was getting calls about the airport. Then I moved Jack in there, and in about three days the calls stopped.”
An airport manager was hired, and Bell returned to City Hall to resume his duties there. Then some changes, transitions, at the airport and an interim manager was again needed. Bell, once again, moved his desk to the airport terminal. This was March 2020, and this thing called “COVID-19” presented a new, fresh, set of challenges.
Later that year, in August, was a call from the mayor’s office. As Bell tells it: “Come back downtown or stay at the airport.”
The decision was “Airport.” Since then the airport continues to grow with new hangars being built, an aircraft maintenance business starting, and record-setting fuel sales. Two business jets sat on the airport ramp just outside the terminal as the retirement festivities took place inside. Membership in the Corporate Aircraft Association has led to Conway being an all-the-more popular airport for those traveling the region.
But now, after 41 years of serving Conway in some capacity or another: Retirement. Travel is in the plans, Bell said, and the grandchildren in Fayetteville can expect to see more of the grandparents. Plus the solid waste thing and time with family here in the area.
But here, after a successful career first in schools, then in government service, what’s something you learned?
He smiles.
“Wherever you are,” (a pause here), “people are about the same.”
Parents who had problems at the school were the same people who had problems at city hall. Those who were positive and forward reaching in one place were the same in another.
Bell was careful to praise the crew at the airport, the team, both a source of pride and respect.
“The staff,” he said, “is the best that’s ever been out here. They do all the work,” as airplanes are moved and fueled, the various regulators get the reports complete and on time, the grounds are kept and the lights – a serious matter when runways need to be seen at night – are kept functioning.
One of the staff members, Tim Huey, will be stepping into an interim manager role with Bell’s exit.
The staff presented Bell with a plaque commemorating his service at a small gathering a few nights prior to the official send-off on Friday.
Castleberry talked about how he and Bell went “way back,” both being raised in homes on Prince Street. Since then, and this a story he shared with those celebrating, their work together included being on a crisis response team post 9/11.
Bell drove the van, Castleberry said, which in the environs of Manhattan was a source of stress for someone raised on Prince street.
“Whenever I asked him to step up he did it,” Castleberry said. “I’m still looking for great things from Jack.”
But then nobody is saying “the end.”
