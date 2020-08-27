A local World War II veteran was honored Wednesday afternoon with a parade and coining ceremony.
Ninety-four-year-old Garland Gable “was just a kid” when he joined the Army in 1944, as he previously described his military career to the Log Cabin Democrat. The WWII veteran was honored Wednesday with a parade led by Conway firefighters and police officers.
The celebration ended with a coining ceremony.
Honoring local veterans for their service is a rewarding experience, Kent Wilson, the nurse manager with the Veterans Affairs Home Health Care who presented Gable with a service coin, said.
“He’s in his mid-90s … and these other fellows and women are much older,” Wilson said. “We want to get [this coin] in their hands while they’re still alive if at all possible.”
The community’s response in helping make the ceremony special was outstanding, the nursing manager said. Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wilson said the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs would conduct in-house coining ceremonies. The outdoor celebration held Wednesday for Gable was the third ceremony held since the pandemic hit.
Though the ceremony looks different that it typically would due to social-distancing efforts, Wilson said the celebration was a joyous event.
“It’s really an emotional event. It’s just rewarding both for us and the veterans and their families. To see their faces and the cars and the people … it’s uplifting,” he told the Log Cabin. “When [the veteran] starts tearing up, it’s about all I can do not to tear up too. It just hits you in the chest hard.”
The teary-eyed WWII veteran thanked the crowd for thinking of him and honoring his military service.
“I appreciate each and every one of you for doing this,” he said while sitting on his front porch next to his wife, Martha, and looking out at the group that had gathered in his front yard to celebrate him.
Gable completed his basic training at Camp Robinson before being assigned to the 69th Infantry Division. He continued his stateside training at Camp Shelby in Mississippi before going to Europe.
As a member fo the “Fighting 69th” infantry division, Gable fought through the heart of Europe and through France, Belgium and Germany.
The Conway man is originally from Beebe. He and his six siblings grew up on their family’s farm.
While serving in WWII, Gable earned several honors, including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Gable’s military career ended when he was medially discharged following WWII.
