Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Charles Todd, Jr., Karen Todd and Conway Eye Care/Todd Eye Clinic seeking civil penalties following an investigation that they fraudulently billed the Arkansas Medicaid Program for more than four years by falsifying documents to commit Medicaid fraud.
The lawsuit requests the defendants pay $815,085.59 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program in addition to civil penalties.
"Arkansas Medicaid Program is essential and helps the most vulnerable Arkansans and I will not tolerate anyone taking advantage of it," Rutledge said in a statement. "I will continue to hold those accountable who exploit taxpayer dollars and steal from our state's health care programs."
Between March 2013 and September 2019, the Todds routinely billed for optometric services. Over that time period, they fraudulently received over $800,000 from more than 700 claims filed with the program, according to the suit.
In September 2019, the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received a fraud complaint alleging that Karen Todd had committed Medicaid fraud. MFCU reviewed the billing data from Todd Eye Clinic and Conway Eye Care, and found Dr. Todd had the highest Medicaid crossover paid amounts in Arkansas compared to other optometrist providers between 2015-2019.
In October 2019, Karen Todd was interviewed by MFCU staff and admitted to entering false information in the Medicare/Medicaid claims portal. She was aware that she was entering fraudulent amounts and that Charles Todd, Todd Eye Clinic and Conway Eye Care were being overpaid. Karen Todd was arrested on Oct. 17, 2019, and charged with one count of Class A felony Medicaid Fraud, in accordance with Ark. Code Ann. 5-55-103.
Medicaid fraud occurs when providers use the Medicaid program to obtain money to which they are not entitled. To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the attorney general's Medicaid fraud hotline at (866) 810-0016 or at oag@arkansasag.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.