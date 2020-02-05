Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office will hold the county’s sixth annual mobile office, a prescription drug take back and a presentation on common scams in Faulkner County on Feb. 13.
“For six years, I have ensured Arkansans don’t have to drive all the way to Little Rock to receive assistance from the Attorney General’s Office,” Rutledge said. “Whether it’s assistance with filing a consumer complaint about a bad business or a safe drop site for unused drugs, meeting Arkansans where they are means my office can better serve the needs for everyone around the State.”
The Attorney General Mobile Office will occur from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Conway Senior Wellness & Activity Center. Staff members will assist constituents with consumer-related issues by filing consumer complaints and providing information about scams, identity theft, fraud and other threats. Authorities from Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals’s office will also collect prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, pet medicines, medicated ointments and lotions, inhalers, liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers and medicine samples as part of a prescription drug take back event.
Community educators will also present a senior scams and identity theft prevention presentation to senior citizens. From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Conway Senior Wellness & Activity Center, senior Arkansans can learn about common scams that target them, along with ways to spot and prevent identity theft.
For more information about services and educational trainings provided by the Attorney General’s office, visit ArkansasAG.gov or call (501) 682-2007.
