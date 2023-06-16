Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) Director Austin Booth announced official plans to begin the renovation of Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir in a news conference at the lake on Thursday. The plan includes replacing the lake’s aging spillway and will be the largest lake renovation project in the agency’s 108-year history.
“It was the effort that the Commission undertook in the 1940s to begin the construction of Lake Conway that led to the creation of Amendment 35 and created the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in its modern form,” Booth said at the news conference, per a news release issued by AGFC. “The AGFC is not just doubling down on outdoor recreation on Lake Conway and Faulkner County, but also on the conservation ethos that existed here in the 1940s, that we know is alive and well in 2023, and so that future Arkansans can enjoy Lake Conway at its full potential.”
At the time of its construction, Lake Conway was the largest lake ever constructed by a state wildlife agency. During the last 75 years it has provided hundreds of thousands of anglers fantastic fishing experiences, but the spillway has far exceeded its expected lifespan, the news release read. During the last few years, multiple repairs have been needed to keep the structure working. The AGFC plans to replace the old, manually operated gate system with a concrete weir that offers increased capacity to manage water levels.
The gates of the spillway are expected to be opened Sept. 1 to begin a controlled drawdown for the renovation. Most of the lake’s fish will leave the lake through the spillway into Palarm Creek and the Arkansas River. Commissioners are expected to vote on a change during their July 20 meeting to lift harvest limits, letting anglers make use of fish from the lake before the drawdown is complete.
Once the lake is drawn down, it is expected to remain dry for up to five years to complete all aspects of the proposed renovation.
Booth explained that silt and sediment have built up on the lake’s bottom since the lake was opened. This natural byproduct of aging has taken away as much as three feet of depth in portions of the lake and much of the lake’s prime spawning habitat. Booth said engineers and biologists estimate that 40 percent of the lake’s original 40,000 acre-foot volume has been replaced with sediment, leaving many boat houses in the northern quarter of the lake inaccessible. An extended drawdown will let the silt dry and compact, regaining some lost depth.
“We will greatly increase the volume available for fish and fishermen through this compaction,” Booth said.
Draining the lake will enable the AGFC to start with a clean slate and focus lake’s nutrients toward desirable species, including crappie, bream, Florida largemouth bass and flathead catfish. The lake’s fertility will then allow these fish to grow quickly.
The dry lakebed also will make it possible for the AGFC to make Lake Conway much more boater-friendly. “Old Stumpy’’ will still be full of cover, but the agency plans to make many improvements to the 23 miles of boat lanes around the lake. Lanes will be cleared as much as possible and new, higher visibility markers will be installed to increase navigation safety.
Mayflower Mayor Danny Hester spoke on Thursday about the possibilities for increased economy to Mayflower, which lies at the south end of the lake.
“In addition to the new boat ramps, and new boat docks, we feel that this is going to be a huge impact to us in Mayflower just down the road,” Hester said. “The five years proposed for the project is nothing compared to the recently completed Interstate 40 overpass, which was first talked about when Lyndon B. Johnson was president. We’re excited about what this renovation will bring to Mayflower. We really appreciate the work and look forward to the completion of it.”
AGFC staff also plan to remove many structures that have fallen in a state of disrepair that are on state-owned property. Many boathouses and piers have not been permitted properly in the last decade and have subsequently been abandoned by former landowners around the lake’s perimeter. The drawdown will allow lakefront owners to gain assistance from the agency in removing these structures.
“The census recently showed that Conway is the fastest growing city in the state, and that’s partly due to our amenities,” Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said, per the news release. “Lake Conway has been a part of those amenities for a long time. As a city, we’re going to invest with the [Chamber of Commerce] and with Faulkner County’s permission to bring our Connect Conway bicycle loop to this area so you can drive, get on your bicycle or walk to this lake the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is going to restore.”
The AGFC, City of Conway and City of Mayflower plan to have public meetings at the following locations to give interested anglers and stakeholders an opportunity to have one-on-one conversations about the proposed project:
Conway meeting
6 p.m. on June 26 at the Rogue Roundabout Restaurant at 804 Chestnut St.
Mayflower meeting
6 p.m. on June 29 at Mayflower City Hall at 5 Ashmore St.
