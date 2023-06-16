Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) Director Austin Booth announced official plans to begin the renovation of Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir in a news conference at the lake on Thursday. The plan includes replacing the lake’s aging spillway and will be the largest lake renovation project in the agency’s 108-year history.

“It was the effort that the Commission undertook in the 1940s to begin the construction of Lake Conway that led to the creation of Amendment 35 and created the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in its modern form,” Booth said at the news conference, per a news release issued by AGFC. “The AGFC is not just doubling down on outdoor recreation on Lake Conway and Faulkner County, but also on the conservation ethos that existed here in the 1940s, that we know is alive and well in 2023, and so that future Arkansans can enjoy Lake Conway at its full potential.”

