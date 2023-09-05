The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) announced Friday that the organization will begin renovations on Lake Conway.
The lake was was the largest lake ever constructed by a state wildlife agency at the time it was built in 1948 and 75 years later, the AGFC says that the gates and spillways structure of the lake have “long passed their useful life expectancy.”
“The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is beginning to see failures at an increased rate, requiring multiple repairs within the last few years,” the AGFC’s website reads. “Additionally, this structure requires manual operation of gates to maintain water levels in the lake during rain events.”
The AGFC said that a new design will allow for the water to be released instantaneously over a spillway and accommodate for the rising lake levels which would get rid of the need to manually raise and lower gates to regulate different flows of water and also gets rid of moving parts that require maintenance.
“The replacement of the water-control structure offers the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission a prime opportunity to enhance Lake Conway and prepare the lake for another 75 years of fantastic fishing opportunities in the heart of Central Arkansas,” the company said. “However, it will require the lake to be drawn down completely and remain dry for up to five years to complete all aspects of the proposed renovation.”
The organization said that the renovations will begin by opening one gate in order to slowly drain the lake as the AGFC prepares for the renovations.
The AGFC said that this gate will be open at the dam for the “foreseeable future” in order to prevent flooding downstream and to protect nearby greentree reservoirs.
“We estimate the water dropping about six inches per week if we receive no rain or inflow from feeder creeks,” the organization said on its Facebook page. “As trees downstream become dormant this winter, we will be able to open more gates (potentially as many as eight), which could drop the water level by more than 2 feet per week.”
The AGFC urges those that have boats stationed at the boathouses and docks in Lake Conway to consider pulling them out of the water in order to ensure that their boats won’t be stranded as the water levels slowly fall.
“Boat traffic will be able to continue but as the lake level declines, boating will become more hazardous,” the AGFC said on its Facebook page Friday. “Please continue to wear your life jacket whenever you’re on a boat and be aware of stumps and obstructions under the water’s surface while you continue to enjoy Lake Conway.”
The organization also sees the renovations making the fishing experience even better for fishermen in Lake Conway.
“Establishment of boating lanes through Conway’s stump-filled waters will be a priority for staff when water and soil conditions allow,” the AGFC said. “Staff also will continue replacing the older steel boat lane markers with higher visibility markers for increased navigation safety. Increased ease of boating will enable Lake Conway to be much more attractive to anglers who formerly wrote off this fishery as ‘Old Stumpy.’”
The AGFC also hopes to improve the boat ramps in Lake Conway during the renovations as the organization plans to dredge channels near the ramps which will enhance access points. There are also plant for additional launching and parking capacities at a few of the current facilities as well as other possible improvements if the organization gets additional funding.
The AGFC also sees this renovation as a “clean slate” for the lake as it will allow the organization to focus on the lake’s nutrients as much as possible toward desirable species of fish in the lake after years of the “invasive” species of fish entering the lake.
“The lake’s fertility will then allow the fish to grow quickly, promoting a fast recovery post-renovation,” the organization said.
This renovation project will become the AGFC’s largest-scale complete lake renovation the organization has completed in its over a century long history.
This project will take a long time to complete which will affect the lake’s neighbors and other lake-oriented business and the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce urges the public to support those that will be negatively affected by it in any way they can.
