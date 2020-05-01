Employees and contractors with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will be conducting herbicide applications to Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir and Lake Overcup beginning in May and ending in September.
The EPA-approved aquatic herbicides cause no harm to wildlife, people or aquatic life, but water irrigated from the lake could kill gardens, flowerbeds and lawns if used on neighboring lands.
By federal law, these herbicides have up to a 120-day irrigation restriction after application.
The AGFC asks adjacent landowners to NOT irrigate for lawn or garden use with water from these lakes from May 1 to Feb. 1.
The use of aquatic herbicides is necessary to control the current problems with alligatorweed, a nonnative invasive aquatic plant species that can infest these lakes restricting access to boathouses, ramps and fishing locations and hindering native wildlife and fish populations.
For more information, please contact the AGFC Fisheries Office in Mayflower at (877) 470-3309.
