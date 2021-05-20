The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission issued an advisory to property owners in the watershed of Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir to prepare for the potential of a flood event.
Significant rainfall has accrued within the watershed of Lake Conway during the past 48 hours, AGFC officials said Wednesday. The ground is completely saturated and significant rain runoff is increasing the lake’s water level.
The AGFC has opened all spillway gates and the lake is discharging water at maximum capacity. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lake Conway’s water level was 2 feet above normal pool and rising at 1/2 inch per hour, AGFC said.
The flood stage for Lake Conway is 3 feet above normal pool (266.0 ft. MSL). The rate of rise is slowing; however, if an inch or more rain falls over the lake in the next 24 hours, it could cause the lake to rise at or above flood stage. “Please be aware of future rainfall and the potential for flooding of private property adjoining Lake Conway over the next 24 hours,” AGFC officials said Wednesday.
The link to the USGS Gauge at Lake Conway is available at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ar/nwis/uv/?site_no=07263265&PARAmeter _cd=00065,00060.
