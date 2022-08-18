Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission launched a series of public forums to give Arkansas’s bass anglers an opportunity to provide input on the state’s latest Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. Five of the 11 open-house style forums planned have been held so far, but AGFC biologists are adding an online survey form to hook into feedback from anglers who can’t make a meeting.

“Ideally, we want anglers to come out and talk with us one-on-one about the plan,” Vic DiCenzo, AGFC Black Bass Program coordinator, said. “We can glean a lot from surveys and online tools, but there’s still no substitute for in-person dialogue. Not only does it help clarify statements, but it also offers an opportunity to explain some of the science behind management and receive honest input after anglers have heard the ‘why’ of a decision.”

