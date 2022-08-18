Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission launched a series of public forums to give Arkansas’s bass anglers an opportunity to provide input on the state’s latest Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. Five of the 11 open-house style forums planned have been held so far, but AGFC biologists are adding an online survey form to hook into feedback from anglers who can’t make a meeting.
“Ideally, we want anglers to come out and talk with us one-on-one about the plan,” Vic DiCenzo, AGFC Black Bass Program coordinator, said. “We can glean a lot from surveys and online tools, but there’s still no substitute for in-person dialogue. Not only does it help clarify statements, but it also offers an opportunity to explain some of the science behind management and receive honest input after anglers have heard the ‘why’ of a decision.”
“This plan will provide broad guidance for AGFC commissioners and staff for managing black bass in Arkansas’ lakes and reservoirs for the next 10 years,” DiCenzo said. “It’s important to do what we can to get as much input as possible.”
DiCenzo stresses that the resulting plan will not replace the existing process for setting regulations, nor will this process overrule established methods for scientific data-collection.
“We are still committed to science-based management,” DiCenzo said. But this plan will be vital in informing current and future decision-makers of the values and desires of our black bass angling community. I encourage everyone to attend one of the remaining meetings, but if they cannot make it, the online form will still offer us some insight on their feedback.”
Remaining public meetings will be held at the following dates and locations:
- Aug. 30: 6-7:30 p.m., Carter Day Training Center, 200 Lake Nichols Drive in Nashville.
- Aug. 31: 6-7:30 p.m., South Arkansas Community College, El Dorado Conference Center Lobby, 311 S. West Ave. in El Dorado.
- Sept. 1: 6-7:30 p.m., AGFC Monticello Regional Office, 771 Jordan Drive in Monticello.
- Sept. 6: 6-7:30 p.m., Hot Springs Convention Center and Bank OZK Arena, 134 Convention Blvd. in Hot Springs National Park.
- Sept. 7: 6-7:30 p.m., Herschel Hall – Foyer, 114 S. Broadview in Greenbrier.
