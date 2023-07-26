Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatchery managers and other key members of the AGFC’s Fisheries team have been planning ways to help anglers find some fish during the upcoming renovation of Lake Conway, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 1.

In addition to all the work that will be done on Lake Conway, fisheries staff will be adding even more catchable-sized catfish to many nearby fishing locations to keep people busy during the project.

