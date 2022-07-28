Anglers interested in improving Arkansas’s bass fishing are invited to provide input on the state’s latest Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan at a series of open-house events the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold in August and September. Eleven public forums will be held in locations throughout Arkansas to ensure anglers and other stakeholders from every corner of the state have an opportunity to review the current status of fisheries management, ask questions and provide input on the future of bass management in The Natural State.

The less formal setting of these meetings will allow AGFC biologists to communicate the values, goals and objectives of the plan, and they will be available for one-on-one interactions with everyone in attendance.

