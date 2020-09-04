Authorities believe two Forrest City residents are responsible for six aggravated robberies that occurred in Conway between July 26, 2019, through Sept. 4, 2019. The two men have since been charged in connection to a robbery that happened at a local pizza restaurant.
Online records show that Deonte Smith, 22, and Deandre Stone, 21, both of Forrest City are charged with three counts each of aggravated robbery, theft of property of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury and kidnapping after reportedly locking three Domino’s Pizza employees in a walk-in freezer and stealing money from the safe on Aug. 15, 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the suspects snuck up on one of the employees while he was outside throwing trash in a dumpster on the night in question.
The two men were armed with pistols that had extended magazines and demanded the employee give him any money he had in his pockets, according to a report.
After the employee handed the armed suspects the $9 he had, they walked him back to the store and asked him for the code to the safe. Smith and Stone ordered a manager to turn face the wall before they found out he knew the code to the safe, according to the report. At this point, they “grabbed [the manager] and walked him to the front of the store” and forced him to enter the code into the safe.
Smith and Stone allegedly took the manager’s wallet, which had his driver’s license and debit card in it, as well.
The Forrest City residents are also accused of taking $30 from one of the employees before forcing all three Domino’s workers into the walk-in freezer and locking the door behind them.
Domino’s staff said the suspects made off with about $1,000 that was in the safe, according to reports.
Seventeen days after the aggravated robbery, a landscaper found some of the items that were taken from one of the Domino’s employees on the night in question in front of a residence on Prince Street.
As Conway detectives worked to identify the suspects in this case, they began to compare the incident to other aggravated robberies reported between July 26, 2019, and Sept. 4, 2019.
“The Conway Police Department has investigated six aggravated robberies within our city over [a three-month period],” detective Lyle Peresko wrote in his report. “Through our investigation, it is believed that the suspects are going to be the same ones performing each robbery. Examples of the same pattern being executed consist of the suspects making contact with the victims outside the establishment, forcing the victims inside the freezer as well as wearing similar type clothing and using weapons with extended magazines attached to them.”
The other five investigations include aggravated robberies at:
The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, located at 1720 Old Morrilton Highway, on July 26, 2019.
Dairy Queen, located at 2650 Donaghey Avenue, on Aug. 17, 2019.
The Wendy’s restaurant, located at 3750 Dave Ward Drive, on Aug. 18, 2019, and on Sept. 4, 2019.
The Citgo gas station, located at 1000 Morningside Drive, on Aug. 19, 2019.
While investigating the series of robberies, one of the victims was able to name Stone as a possible suspect because he “repeated to her friend certain things that were discussed during her robby along with what she was doing as they robbed her,” according to the affidavit.
The detective was able to compare cases with a Morrilton Police Department officer who was also investigating a similar robbery that happened in October 2019. One of the suspects in both investigations was known to have a tattoo of the state of Arkansas that had the numbers “870” in it, which Stone is known to have.
According to the report, Stone was pulled over on Oct. 10, 2019, and found several clothing items in his vehicle that matched clothing descriptions given during several of the aforementioned robberies.
Authorities also noted that Smith and Stone posted photos of themselves with “stacks of money in their hand[s]” following the robberies at Domino’s and Wendy’s.
Search warrants for cell phone data showed the suspects were outside Domino’s at the time the robbery occurred on Aug. 15, 2019, and that he was “traveling away from [the] area” after the incident.
Online records show that Smith, who is behind bars in lieu of a $250,000 bond, was arrested in July and that formal charges were filed against him on Aug. 28. Stone was formally charged on Aug. 31.
CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said detectives worked diligently to identify the suspects in this case.
“Our entire detective division along with patrol officers worked countless hours to make the connection between these cases and to solve them,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Getting those responsible off the streets was a top priority. We hope this gives these businesses and the community a sense of comfort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.