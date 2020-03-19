By order of the Governor, is mobilizing 6 Air National Guard medics from the 189th Airlift Wing to state active duty and is reassigning 10 Army Guard medics from the Arkansas Department of Health call center to UAMS to support UAMS medical staff with medical screening management.
The Arkansas National Guard is tasked to assist with COVID-19 medical screening management at the UAMS campus in Little Rock. The Arkansas National Guard is a resource pool full of highly trained Soldiers and Airmen that can assist in a wide range of State emergencies when called up by the Governor. The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities where needed to help in a crisis.
