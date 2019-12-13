The Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field will apply for a grant to make improvements at the facility after the Conway City Council approved a resolution authorizing the application.
“Its’s a no-match grant and will not affect this year’s or next year’s budget,” Airport Director Michelle Anthony said.
If the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services Rural Community Assistant Grant is awarded, the airport would use the funds for repairs and equipment.
Anthony said the airport is in need of changes to the runway to increase safety and efficiency of operations.
The airport meets eligibility requirements for the grant because it is “an important economic development asset” for the city.
The airport will apply for a $50,000 grant.
The city council approved the resolution 7-0 with Alderman Wesley Pruitt absent from the meeting.
To learn more about the airport at Cantrell Field, visit https://conwayarkansas.gov/airport.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.