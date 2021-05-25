The Conway City Council will discuss and vote on whether to approve three measures related to the Conway Regional Airport at Tuesday night’s meeting in council chambers at the Conway Municipal Building, per a meeting agenda released to the city’s website.
The first of the three measures would allow the city to enter a leasing agreement with Conway Aircraft Maintenance Services to provide aircraft maintenance repair to customers of the regional airport. The lease, which would begin with an initial 20-year term that is renewable for another 10, would cost the maintenance service some $2,600 a month in rent and include rent increases of 2 percent every five years, per the agenda. Thanks in part to a $250,000 grant from the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics, the maintenance service would be housed in a soon-to-be-built new hangar. If approved by the council, Conway Aircraft Maintenance Services will pay the rent for the lease in advance.
The total cost of building the new hangar has been bid on at more than $968,000 by Frank A. Rogers and Co., a construction firm based in Newport. Combining the grant money received from the aeronautics division with the remaining cost, council members will vote whether to approve Rogers’ bid at Tuesday’s meeting and appropriate $150,000 from the city’s Fund Balance Appropriation Account to cover additional construction costs on the hangar. A third piece of business, which will finance the remaining $600,000 needed to build the hangar over a five-year period, will also be voted on Tuesday.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, council members will vote on a resolution that will express their willingness to have the city apply for the Rural Broadband I.D. Expenses Trust Fund Grant alongside Conway Corporation. The grant opportunity, funded by the state through the UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation and worth up to $75,000, would allow the city to cover the costs for broadband due-diligence business studies, an important step before applying for federal broadband grants, per the meeting agenda.
In planning and development news, Soul Food Cafe requested the city of Conway to modify its conditional-use permit and council members will consider the modification on Tuesday. Per the meeting agenda, the cafe was in violation of provisions of the existing permit and were requesting approval for property changes it had already made and future proposed property modifications.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Conway Municipal Building and will be streamed over Conway Corp Channel 5, the city’s Facebook page and on YouTube.
