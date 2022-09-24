The Conway Airport Advisory Committee discussed its goal for the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field to become a national airport at its regular meeting Thursday.
Currently, the airport is a regional airport but Airport Director Jake Briley has a goal to change that designation by the end of the year.
In order to achieve the nation designation, airports need to have at least 11 based jets on the airfield, at least 5,000 annual instrument approach procedures filed and at least 20 international flights a year.
Currently, the Conway Airport has 10 based jets and will only need one more to check off that requirement. Briley said that that won’t be a problem and that the airport will “for sure” hit 12 based jets by the end of the year.
Briley says that the airport will work on upping the numbers of the other two requirements as soon as possible.
If the airport does end up meeting the requirements to become a national airport, that would allow the airport to receive more funding from grant money. For example, currently the airport receives about $295,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for being a regional airport, but if it becomes a national airport, it would receive about $750,000 from his grant.
Briley also said at the Thursday meeting that he has talked with Mayor Bart Castleberry about the possibility of adding a restaurant to the side of the airport at some point in the future.
“We have room for it out there,” Briley said. “That would be a tremendous opportunity for the city.”
Briley hopes that if it does eventually add a restaurant that the eatery would bring more money to the airport and Conway as whole.
“It depends on how someone could do it,” he said. “In my mind, if it was like a BBQ restaurant with a full footprint in town and they could just bring some meat and stuff out there, we wouldn’t need a large footprint.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.