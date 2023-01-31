Conway Airport Director Jake Briley said during the Airport Advisory Committee meeting Thursday that the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field’s goal of achieving national airport status is close to happening.

Currently, the airport is a regional airport and in order to achieve the nation designation, airports need to have at least 11 based jets on the airfield, at least 5,000 annual instrument approach procedures filed and at least 20 international flights a year.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.