The Conway airport committee held its monthly meeting Thursday. It heard that the grant Tuesday of $250,000 from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics will initiate a process to permit additional aircraft storage at the airport.
The $250,000 grant, along with $575,000 on a five-year loan, will be used in funding a 12 unit t-hangar at the airport.
A t-hangar is a type of back-to-back storage hangar with each aircraft having an individual space. The “T” comes from the shape of the hangar when seen from overhead, with the wings forming the top of the T and the tail the bottom. In this case a 12 unit hangar will have six on one side and six on the other, in an interlocking T pattern.
The airport currently has four t-hangar buildings, storing a total of 48 aircraft, plus an open community hangar where additional aircraft are stored.
Director Jack Bell said earlier the new hangar will fill quickly, as the airport has a waiting list for 37 aircraft owners wishing to store there. The project is expected to go to bid in May, pending completion of plans review by city agencies including planning, sanitation, the fire and the street departments. From bid acceptance to move-in is expected to be roughly five months. To meet the bid, the new hangar will need to match the appearance of the existing t-hangars.
The committee also discussed tentative hangar plans based upon requests for additional storage for corporate aircraft at the airport, which did not quite require the 100 foot by 100 foot space of existing corporate hangars. Tentative plans would have those hangars, either 60-by-60 or 80-by-80 on the north side of the existing t-hangars.
The committee also heard of plans underway for a maintenance facility, announced at the March meeting, at the airport. The project is still in the planning stages. If the plan comes to fruition it will be housed in a dedicated hangar on the north side of the airport.
The committee also heard that fuel sales at the airport for March, both of jet fuel and piston-engine fuel, was well above previous years for the same time period. Jet fuel sales for March were 19,884 gallons against a typical 12,000 to 14,000 gallons since 2018, while Avgas 5,338 gallons, compared to 3,100 to 3,800 of previous years dating back to 2018. Bell reported to the committee that April sales were also expected to be above previous years.
Bell told the committee he believed this reflected pent-up travel demand post-pandemic.
