Conway Airport Advisory Committee met Nov. 4 in its regular monthly meeting. Committee members heard about hangar progress, and good news about increasing fuel sales at the airport.
The hangar update, a $968,000 project approved by Conway City Council in May, was made by Jessica Vinson with Garver Engineering. Currently the concrete pad has been laid and erection of the building, estimated to take four weeks, is scheduled to begin Nov. 4. Wiring electrical service is expected to take an additional four-to-six weeks.
Once completed, the building will provide leased individual T hangar space for 12 aircraft, and tenants are prepared to move in as soon as space is opened. Earlier, when the project was approved, the airport had 49 aircraft on a waiting list for T hangar space. Currently the airport has 41 aircraft on its waiting list.
Airport fuel sales are well in excess of previous years numbers, airport Director Jack Bell said.
Jet fuel sales at the nine month mark of September are 144,712 gallons. The highest previous year was 2109 with 159,913 gallons for the entire year and the airport is expected to exceed that number in the next three months, with 2021 already having three separate months which exceeded jet fuel sales numbers, including June at 22,676 for the month, and September, at 17,923.
Aircraft gasoline (Avgas) sales tell a similar story, with 45,659 gallons through September 2021, with the highest previous year being 2018 at 49,922 gallons for the year. The airport has sold over 5,000 gallons of Avgas per month in 2021, save for 4,307 gallons in January, and 2,269 gallons in February (that month marked by the three-day record-setting winter storm).
The committee also heard on progress of the new airport maintenance hangar, which held its ground-breaking in September. The concrete work has been completed, and the building is expected for a December delivery, the committee was told.
In other airport matters:
An Airport Layout Drawing (ALD) has been submitted to the FAA and awaiting review. The plan includes the possible addition of a grass landing strip, smaller private hangars for use by corporations, and a separate area for agricultural aircraft operations.
A flight simulator has been installed at the airport for pilot proficiency training. The airport has partnered with area flight schools for the $55 per hour simulator.
Rates will increase for hangar storage beginning Jan. 1, running from $125 for a covered space to as much as $900 for large aircraft storage. This is the first rate increase since 2014. The fee for corporate hangar spacing remains unchanged, however, at 30 cents per square foot.
The meeting adjourned to executive session to discuss personnel issues. After returning to the full meeting, Don Greenland and Harrell Clendenin were voted for appointment and re-appointment respectively to the Airport Advisory Committee. Since this would be Clendenin’s third term and only two terms are allowed by Committee bylaws, Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry will have to grant a waiver prior to his appointment being voted upon by City Council. Clendenin did not participate in the executive session or vote.
