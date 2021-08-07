Hangars was the central topic for the Conway Airport Committee’s meeting Thursday, Aug. 5. Members heard about issues regarding the construction of the recently approved T-style hangars, and a decision was made regarding the construction of the forthcoming maintenance hangar at the airport.
The $968,000 T-hangar project had been approved by Conway City Council in May with bids opened last month. Currently, the committee was told by Jessica Vinson with Garver Engineering, project construction was on hold pending delivery of the required barricades which have to be in place prior to construction start. Airport Manager Jack Bell said the city of Conway had barricades which could be used so construction could start right away.
The building is expected to be delivered later this month, with the current construction being for the dirt work and concrete slab/foundation. This will hopefully be completed prior to the building’s delivery, the committee was told.
The hangars, adjoining in a “T” shape when viewed from above, will provide storage for an additional 12 aircraft. The airport currently had a waiting list for 49 aircraft which would base there if hangar space were available.
The forthcoming maintenance hangar’s construction was discussed.
At issue was the roof pitch. The Conway airport master plan had a 2:12 roof pitch required for any storage hangars, but no pitch listed for maintenance hangars. From this the expectation was for bids for the maintenance hangar construction, due to be opened Wednesday, to show a 1:12 pitch.
In discussion, the committee determined a 2:12 pitch would be preferable, although this would interfere with any bids already drawn up. The potential here was that changing to a 2:12 requirement this close to bid opening date would force some bidders out of consideration.
A proposal was made and supported that the bid requirements be updated for a “Deductive alternate” where a 1:12 bid along with a 2:12 pitch bid would be shown. The committee suggested that the city could cover the presumably additional cost for a 2:12 roof.
Bell confirmed Friday that after conversation with the mayor’s office after the committee meeting, the city would not be willing to cover the additional cost of roof pitch changes out of airport funds.
The committee heard that meanwhile the maintenance business had begun, and is currently based at the North Little Rock airport as Conway Aircraft. The business currently has five employees, three in hands-on maintenance and two in administration, company owner Robbie Wills told the committee. With the construction schedule of the 100-by-100 foot hangar, the business will be in Conway by late this year, Wills said.
In other airport business:
The airport radio system is being repaired after lightning damage suffered last year. Called a “Unicom” system, it is expected to have greater broadcast and reception range after the repairs, which will include moving to a second, separate, antenna for airport weather information broadcast.
The airport sold 22,676 gallons of jet fuel and 5,558 gallons of piston-engine fuel in June. Jet fuel (Jet-A) is $3.80 per gallon ($3.55 for aircraft based in Conway) with piston engine fuel (Avgas or 100LL) $4.95 ($4.75 based).
The airport had 900 flight operations in June, Bell told the committee.
