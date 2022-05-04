The Conway Airport advisory committee met last week in its regular session. Fuel sales were continuing good news for the city, while the recent T-hangar project is facing some cost overruns. The search for an airport administrator to replace the recently-retired Jack Bell is showing progress.
Fuel sales were marked by a continuing uptick in jet fuel sales, with 25,272 gallons sold in March, up from 16,610 gallons in February. Piston-engine fuel was 4,979 gallons for March, above February’s 3,019 amount.
Lloyd Hartzell, airport administrative assistant, explained that the increase in jet fuel sales reflected the airport’s joining the Corporate Aircraft Association late last year. Membership puts the Conway Airport on a list of those which offer a discount on Jet Fuel, called “Jet A” by aviators, to its members. Hartzell said some business jet operators are planning their trips around purchasing fuel in Conway and taking the 10 cents-per-gallon discount for CAA members.
As of Monday, Hartzell confirmed that the retail per-gallon price for Jet A is $6.15 per gallon, and piston fuel is $6.38 per gallon at the Conway Airport.
Conway Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham provided the committee an update on capital projects and related funding. The report had two areas of concern for airport revenue going forward.
One was that the recent T-hangar project had gone over budget by $25,059. This amount will be presented to the city council at its next meeting. Hartzell confirmed Monday that the airport had the money in its fund balance account to cover the shortfall.
A number of organizations have reported increased expenses due to supply chain issues recently.
The T-hanger project, initially estimated at $1 million, was paid with a combination of money from the city, via the loan, and a grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics. It provides storage for 12 aircraft, drawn from a waiting list for hangar space at the airport, currently with 45 names on it, Hartzell told the committee.
The project was completed as of April 12 and airplane owners are paying for space in the hangars.
The second issue, with larger numbers, involved airport revenue which had been in place and are now lost.
The airport had expected to sell the land at the old airport where Acxiom had a building – a warehouse-style building off its north-south runway. Now, with the approval of the Aquatic Center for the city, that land is no longer for sale, instead being used for the center.
The problem, Winningham’s report stated, was that the expected proceeds from the sales of the land would be used to pay the loan for the T-hangars. The loan is with Arvest Bank with five year maturity to December 2026.
Winningham’s report states the city could provide for this shortfall from its general fund, but has not taken action to do so “to that effect.”
A second component is that Acxiom leased the airport land for the building. From that lease the airport realized “approximately $100,000 per year” per Winningham’s report. With the Aquatic Center and the airport move to its new location and no longer having that land, the airport no longer has that revenue stream.
Money from the Acxiom land lease was being posted to the airport revenue fund even after the airport’s move to its new location in 2014, Winningham said. This was in error and is being corrected for the 2022 budget, which now shows a $100,000 reduction in its “ground lease” revenue for the airport.
Here the ongoing good-news about fuel sales offers some hope.
“[We’re] counting on fuel sale profit to make up for that $100,000 loss,” Winningham said, later adding: “We kind of got overleveraged on the T-hangar grant. I hope we don’t do that again.”
After Winningham’s report, the committee discussed, and accepted, that based on Winningham’s report it was not comfortable with additional aircraft hangar projects for the time being. It did discuss with a representative of Garver Engineering the airport’s master plan.
At issue was the current plan showed expansion for the aircraft parking apron allowing later addition of additional T-hangars. The discussion was, in light of the financial report, to hold off on the storage until later, and instead use the money from expected FAA grants of $295,000 per year to refurbish the airport’s surface, such as crack sealing and re-marking the runway. In turn the ramp expansion would be moved to a later date in the master plan, possibly as a 2027 project.
Jeff Standridge reported to the committee that the city had received 25 applications for Airport Director, and had chosen 14 for a second-round of the process, of answering written questions which were due by May 3. Those selected from that group will be interviewed by the committee, with the intent of providing Mayor Bart Castleberry two to three applicants to choose from. Standridge indicated he expected the process to be completed prior to the committee’s May meeting.
