The American Kennel Club will have an AKC All Breed Dog Show this weekend at the Conway Expo Center.
The Saline County Kennel Club of Arkansas will host the show, which will feature nearly 500 entries exhibited in a confirmation event by dog owners and handlers.
Judging begins at 9 a.m. in all five rings and resumes after a lunch break. There will be food available for the general public, organizers said.
Regular group judging begins at 1:30 p.m. with owner/handler group at 2 p.m. After the group winners have been elected, all seven go on to compete for the ultimate win, Best in Show.
The Central Arkansas Pomeranian Club will hold a concurrent Pom Specialty Show for poms only at 2 p.m. Saturday in Ring 5 and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Judging program for both days can be found online at onofrio.com.
“Come out and see the many beautiful dogs. Spectators are welcome to attend,” event organizers said.
