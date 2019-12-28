The Alchemy Songwriting Competition will accept submissions for original songs in two age categories – youth, ages 13-17, and adult, 18 and older – and mutliple music genres through the end of the year.
The competition began eight years ago in 2011 with an endorsement from American Idol winner Kris Allen, who is from Conway.
“As a young songwriter I would have loved an opportunity to be a part of something like this. I think it’s a great venue to have your songs heard,” Allen said.
Allen continues to serve on the panel of guest judges, alongside chart-topping songwriter Adam Hambrick, Grammy award-winning producer Jonathan Smith, and entreupener (co-founder of The Superfan Company) Brittany Hodak.
The top 10 finalists will be invited to perform at the annual Alchemy Songwriting Showcase on Feb. 29, 2020, where the guest judges will be on hand to provide live feedback.
The grand prize winner will receive a four-hour songwriting session with one of the guest judges, a three-hour artist branding session with Brittany Hodak, a $500 Southwest gift card, and a Taylor GS Mini Acoustic, contest officials said in a news release. Prizes will also be awarded for the runner-up, youth division winner, fan favorite and genre winners.
“Blackbird Arts Collective is a nonprofit that works to cultivate possibilities for aspiring creatives. All proceeds from the Alchemy will be used to help the organization provide scholarships for both visual and performing arts,” contest officials said.
Guidelines, contest rules and showcase information can be found at www.alchemycompetition.org.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
