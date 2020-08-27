MAYFLOWER — The police chief in Mayflower recognized two city employees for going “above and beyond” what was expected of them.
Police Chief Robert Alcon presented Lisa Kossman with Mayflower Animal Control with a certificate of appreciation Tuesday evening and thanked the animal control worker “for always going the extra mile and performing your job with excellence.”
Kossman took on the animal control director position in January.
In that time, Alcon said she has helped re-home 150 animals and brought in a significant amount of donations to help keep the animal control center afloat.
“If you’ve never been around that job, that’s probably one of the toughest jobs we have in Mayflower,” the police chief said of the animal control center. “I know that it’s hard to believe, but people will come here from the city and dump their animals.”
Alcon said it was clear Kossman was determined to make a difference in Mayflower and that he was “really proud of the work she does.”
The police chief also recognized the city’s fire chief, Josh Woods.
“I’ve never seen an individual with a bigger heart than Joshua,” Alcon said.
Though the fire chief was not present to accept the award, Alcon told city officials he wanted to acknowledge Woods for his dedication to the city.
Mayor Randy Holland said he was thankful for Woods’ service and also for the city’s other first responders.
“I appreciate all of our first responders — the police department and the fire department,” Holland said. “You all do a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.