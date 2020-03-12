MAYFLOWER – City officials plan to host another workshop in April before taking action and selecting a wastewater treatment improvement plan.
Mayflower aldermen, Mayor Randy Holland, city attorney David Hogue and other stakeholders met during a public workshop Wednesday evening to discuss their options after the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently ordered the city to make repairs to the wastewater treatment facility.
The facility was damaged during the historic 2019 Arkansas River Flood and will cost millions of dollars to repair or rebuild.
“The big issue is the treatment plant is out of compliance with ADEQ,” Hogue said. “Either we fix it or we get a lot of fines.”
Though ADEQ and EPA have offered the city time to create an action plan, CWB Engineers Project Manager Oren Noble said it is unclear how long Mayflower officials have.
“They have been very lenient with Mayflower due to the flooding and due to the circumstances,” he said.
The city could be fined $10,000 per day for noncompliance if it does not act quickly.
The historic flooding event created issues with the treatment facility’s ammonia and fecal matter levels to rise out of compliance from ADEQ and EPA standards. The flood waters also destroyed the liner in the holding area that was expected to last until 2033.
“When the flood happened, it overtopped everything,” Noble said. “There was maybe just … [a portion] at the pump station that was out. Also, a contact chamber was flooded. Everything was completely flooded and submerged. The problem it caused was for the liner to fail — the lagoon system has a liner [and] it failed. The liner has been removed, the sludge has been dredged and the soil that was underneath it, I would say, is poor at best.”
CWB Engineers recommended the city move to a sequence batch reactor system as opposed to the lagoon system.
“The lagoon system, especially with the current [ADEQ] permit … is more difficult,” Noble said. “That’s why we’ve recommended what we call an SBR, which is a sequence batch reactor. It’s a mechanical plant that’s based on timing your treatment, your sludge.”
Residents who attended the Wednesday evening workshop expressed concerns about their drinking water after learning more details surrounding ADEQ’s noncompliance order. However, CWB Engineers President Clint Bell assured the crowd the city’s drinking water was safe to drink and not affected by the issues with the wastewater treatment facility.
Attendees present also expressed concerns regarding how the city would pay for the expensive project that CEB Engineers representatives project could cost $8 million. The funds would be used to address ADEQ requirements and also prepare for future growth and flooding.
“The old elevation was at a 100-year flood elevation determined by [the Federal Emergency Management Agency],” Noble said. “Now, you’ve got a new one. When you go back to prepare the new system, you’ve got to prepare for that.”
The Mayflower Water Department currently has $1.1 million in savings it could use to help fund repairs to the city’s wastewater treatment facility, Mayflower Financial Director Dale Carter said during the February city council meeting.
Before moving forward with a plan to address the ADEQ’s noncompliance order, city aldermen said they wanted stakeholders to create an itemized list of the costs associated with three proposed plans.
Crews & Associates Financial Advisor Bob Wright said he would use these numbers to determine what bond rates would look like for the city, which would affect increases to residents’ water rates.
Wright said city officials began working last year to save residents money to prepare for this financial burden.
In August 2019, the council moved to restructure its outstanding bond debts on the wastewater treatment facility and ultimately saved residents $375,000 in interest costs, Wright said. By changing the requirements of the bond rates, Wright said alderman also saved the city an additional $200,000.
“They’ve been making decisions well ahead of this … [and] saying ‘what can we do to have the least impact on y’all,’” he said. “The days of cheap water and sewer rates unfortunately are long gone.”
At this point, it is unknown how much water rates in the city would rise to or if they will increase.
Officials will host a second workshop that will cover more specific repair details and costs at 5 p.m. April 15. The meeting is open to the public and will be at the Mayflower Community Center.
Officials plan to vote on an improvement plan during the regularly-scheduled April city council meeting on April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.